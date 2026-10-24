The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 8's college football slate brings a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked matchups in the evening with No. 7 Ole Miss visiting No. 19 Texas and No. 10 Utah hosting No. 14 Houston. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for college football

Texas vs. Ole Miss: Texas -3.5

Houston vs. Utah: Utah -6.5

Texas -3.5 vs. Ole Miss

This is do-or-die time for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns, who have tumbled out of the No. 1 ranking after losing two straight games to Oklahoma and Florida. A third successive loss would all but surely cost Texas a College Playoff berth. Much-touted quarterback Arch Manning has been underwhelming and will need a big game to keep up with his Ole Miss counterpart, Trinidad Chambliss. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Longhorns covering at a 58% rate. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Utah -6.5 vs. Houston

The Utes are flying with a 6-0 record and a real shot to get to the Big 12 title game despite longtime head coach Kyle Wittingham's departure to Michigan. Utah is getting the last laugh there. Houston's visit to Salt Lake City represents the Utes' first tangle with a currently ranked opponent, and a victory here would set up Nov. 7's showdown with BYU as a title game play-in. But don't discount the Cougars, whose only loss was a two-point defeat at the hands of No. 8 Texas Tech. The SportsLine model has the Utes covering at a 57% rate. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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