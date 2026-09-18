New bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. Football fans can look forward to a huge weekend, starting with No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Houston in a rare Friday night ranked matchup. On Saturday, the biggest college football game of the day has the controversial Lane Kiffin and No. 7 LSU visiting No. 8 Ole Miss, Kiffin's former team. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Friday

Miami vs. Wake Forest Under 55.5 points

Texas Tech -7.5 vs. Houston

Miami vs. Wake Forest: Under 55.5 points

The Hurricanes already look like national title contenders and have the Heisman Trophy favorite (quarterback Darien Mensah, +480) and fifth-favorite (receiver Malachi Toney, +1100) on the roster. The Demon Deacons have started 2-0 but those wins came over Akron and Purdue, with the Deacs barely squeaking past the Boilermakers. This has blowout written all over it, right? Not quite. The SportsLine Projection Model foresees a 33-14 final score and has the Under hitting in 66% of its simulations. Bet on Miami vs. Wake Forest and more CFB games with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Texas Tech -7.5 vs. Houston

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the Friday night college football games. Texas Tech nearly entered the season as the most unpopular team in the sport before Kiffin and LSU saved the day, but Houston will still relish the chance to go to Lubbock and knock off the Red Raiders. Both teams played fairly close games with Oregon State and blew out lesser competition, so this contest should be a good barometer for just how talented these Lone Star State squads are. The SportsLine model projects a tight game, but Tech covers in more than 50% of the simulations. Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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