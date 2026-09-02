Sports fans looking to wager on MLB games on Wednesday, Sept. 2, should check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. There are 15 games on Wednesday's schedule, with most of the action taking place in the evening window. Fans can also wager on the US Open and the upcoming Week 1 college football schedule. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page to view the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 24 of the MLB season on a sizzling 52-35 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks could have seen strong returns.

MLB best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Guardians money line vs. Blue Jays (+114)

Yankees-Angels Over 6.5 runs (-122)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians: Cleveland money line (+114)

The Guardians are still hoping they can win the AL Central, but they currently occupy the third and final AL wild card spot. The Blue Jays have struggled to replicate their dominance from a year ago but they are just 2.5 games back in the wild card standings for the last spot. Dylan Cease (9-5, 2.33 ERA) gets the nod for Toronto while Cleveland sends out Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.70 ERA). The SportsLine model sees value on the Guardians, as they win in 52% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Blue Jays-Guardians and more MLB with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Yankees vs. Angels: Over 6.5 runs (-122)

Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, who have essentially locked up a wild card spot in the AL. New York is still hoping to have Aaron Judge back before the playoffs begin. The Angels are out of the postseason picture but they'll try to close the year strong. Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles. The SportsLine model sees a high-scoring game as these teams go Over 7 runs in 57.3% of simulations. Bet on Yankees-Angels with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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