Claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days, starting with Sunday's NFL games. NFL Week 1 continues on Sunday with 13 games, headlined by the Detroit Lions taking on the New Orleans Saints in the early window and the Dallas Cowboys battling the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. FanDuel is also offering new users $100 in bonus bets if one point is scored in the Chiefs-Broncos game on Monday. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 1 NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Sept. 13

Saints-Lions Over 49.5 (-115)

Cowboys-Giants Over 47.5 (-112)

Saints-Lions Over 49.5 (-115)

New Orleans is hoping to build on its momentum from late in the 2025 campaign, and the team brings back most of its key players in Kellen Moore's offense. Tyler Shough returns at quarterback, Chris Olave headlines the receiver group and Juwan Johnson is one of the league's most underrated tight ends. There are some new faces, with Travis Etienne stepping in as the starting running back while rookie Jordyn Tyson will eventually work his way back to being the No. 2 receiver. The Lions have had one of the league's top scoring units for the last few seasons, but they limped to a 9-8 finish in 2025 after both their coordinators left for head coaching jobs. The SportsLine model sees plenty of points here as Over 49.5 hits in 62% of simulations. Bet on Saints-Lions and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Cowboys-Giants Over 47.5 (-112)

Dallas had one of the NFL's top offenses but also ranked last on the defensive side of the ball. These sides played a ridiculous overtime game in Week 2 last year, with Dallas winning 40-37. The Giants have John Harbaugh as their new head coach, and they'll hope their young core of Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers can stay healthy for the duration of the season. The SportsLine model expects fireworks, as Over 48.5 connects in 62% of simulations. Bet on Cowboys-Giants SNF with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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