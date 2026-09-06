There are no NFL games on Sunday, Sept. 6, which means Week 1 of the college football season extends over the next few days. There are three contests on the slate for Sunday, headlined by two primetime matchups featuring Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and Louisville vs. Ole Miss. Bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when wagering $5+ for seven days on Sunday's college football games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

For the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps, check out the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Sept. 6

Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Wisconsin (-115)

Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Louisville (-122)

Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Wisconsin

The Irish, fresh off a College Football Playoff snub in 2025, are among the favorites to win the national title in 2026. They'll face a Wisconsin team that bolstered its NIL spending over the offseason in an attempt to field a competitive roster in a rugged Big Ten conference. This Sunday showdown at Lambeau Field pits two prominent Midwest programs against one another, but the SportsLine model doesn't think it'll be close as Notre Dame covers the 20.5-point spread in 54% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when you wager on Wisconsin vs Notre Dame and more college football games:

Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Louisville

Ole Miss had its best season in recent memory in 2025, reaching the CFP semifinal thanks in large part to quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He's back, as is star rusher Kewan Lacy. Pete Golding, who oversaw the CFP run, takes over as the permanent Rebels coach after Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU. Louisville presents a strong early test as the Cardinals have steadily ascended under Jeff Brohm. They've won nine games in every single season under the Louisville native, and they could be a sneaky contender in an open ACC. The SportsLine model is backing the Rebels in the opener, though, as they cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet on Louisville-Ole Miss with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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