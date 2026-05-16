In a live streaming event on Saturday at the Intuit Dome, Ronda Rousey will take on Gina Carano and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Rousey vs. Carano will headline the first-ever MVP MMA event and the undercard also includes Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and the main event is projected to begin at around midnight. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Rousey vs. Carano trading preview

The undercard for MVP MMA's first production is loaded with names that will be familiar to fans of the sport. Diaz and Ngannou are both former UFC champions while Jason Jackson was a former Bellator titleholder and Adriano Moraes was a three-time ONE world champion. However, Rousey vs. Carano is the deserving main event after months of buildup.

The women's featherweight bout will be contested at 145 pounds and it's the first professional fight for either woman in quite some time. It's been nearly a decade since Rousey last appeared in the UFC (a loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes) and it's been 17 almost years since Carano suffered her first and only loss to Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce. Rousey went on to become a star in the WWE while Carano has had a successful career in Hollywood, most notably playing Cara Dune in the Star Wars TV series, "The Mandalorian."

Rousey has the more recent and well-established MMA career, so she's priced at $0.82 per share to win on Saturday while Carano to win is $0.18 per share. The highest share price for method of victory is Rousey by submission for $0.62 per share. Meanwhile, Diaz is priced at $0.38 per share against Perry ($0.62 per share) and Ngannou is priced at $0.88 per share against Lins ($0.12). Trade Carano vs. Rousey at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

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