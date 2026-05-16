The UFC in 2026 continues with the latest UFC Fight Night before a week off next week, making this a prime chance for fight fans to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Saturday features a six-fight main card starting at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, preceded by seven preliminary bouts starting at 5 p.m. ET. Saturday's main event showcases a matchup of top-15-ranked featherweights: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa from the UFC Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

UFC Fight Night trading preview

Arnold Allen won 19 of his first 20 professional fights, including his first 10 in the UFC, before a loss to Max Holloway in April 2023 started a 1-3 stretch. The 32-year-old returned to the octagon at January's UFC 324 after missing 17 months with a shoulder injury, followed by some mental health struggles stemming from the injury and rehab. Allen lost his return fight to Jean Silva by unanimous decision, but Allen is still ranked in the top 10 (No. 7) for UFC featherweights.

While Allen is fighting to maintain his position toward the top of the division, the 29-year-old Melquizael Costa is out to prove he deserves to be thought of even higher. Costa's been one of the busiest fighters in the UFC since the start of 2025, with Saturday marking his sixth fight in 15 months. No. 12-ranked Costa has won all five of those bouts, improving his UFC record to 7-2 and professional mark to 26-7. Costa can win in a variety of ways, with his last six wins evenly split (two by KO/TKO, two by submission, and two by decision).

For UFC trading, Allen is priced at $0.53 per share to win, while Costa is priced at $0.47 per share. Other fights to watch for on Saturday's UFC Fight Night include Daniel Santos ($0.61 per share) vs. Dooho Choi ($0.39) and Malcolm Wellmaker ($0.72 per share) vs. Juan Diaz ($0.29 per share). Trade UFC Fight Night at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

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