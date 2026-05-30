Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading on UFC Fight Night, Song vs. Figueiredo on Saturday

After no UFC card last week, the promotion travels to China on Saturday for the latest UFC Fight Night, providing a card filled with ranked matchups to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The main event features a top-15 bantamweight contest of Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo on Paramount+. Given the fight's location, Saturday's UFC Fight Night will start significantly earlier in the United States, with a six-fight main card beginning at 7 a.m. ET after seven prelim fights, which began at 4 a.m. ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

UFC Fight Night trading preview

Song Yadong will fight in his native county as he looks to rebound off a unanimous decision loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 324 in January. Song had a highly successful start to his UFC career, going 5-0-1 over his first six fights, but the 28-year-old is just 2-2 over his last four fights. Song still ranks fifth in the bantamweight division, and each of those four fights went to decision. He'll face another tough test on Saturday against Deiveson Figueiredo, who is a two-time flyweight champion. However, Figueiredo, who had his championship run between 2020 and 2023, is now 38 years old and has lost three of his last four fights.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night isn't just a card to tune in for the main event only, though. The seven-fight main card also features at least one top-15-ranked fighter in the two contests before Song vs. Figueiredo: No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich vs. 15th-ranked Tallison Teixeira in a heavyweight bout, followed by Zhang Mingyang vs. No. 15 Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight contest.

For UFC trading, Song is priced at $0.81 per share to win, while Figueiredo is priced at $0.19 per share at Kalshi. Mingyang, also from China, is priced at $0.69 per share to win, while Menifield is priced at $0.31 per share. In the heavyweight battle, Pavlovich is priced at $0.82 per share while Teixeira is priced at $0.18 per share. Trade UFC Fight Night at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

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