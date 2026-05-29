Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading on UFC Fight Night, Song vs. Figueiredo on Saturday

The UFC goes international once again on Saturday for a UFC Fight Night from Macao, China, showcasing another strong card filled with chances to utilize the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. UFC fans in the United States will need to wake up early for this card, with a six-fight main card starting at 7 a.m. ET after a seven-fight preliminary card starting at 4 a.m. ET due to the time difference. The card appears worth rising early for, though, especially with a fast-climber in the UFC taking on a former champion in Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo on Paramount+ in the main event. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

UFC Fight Night trading preview

Song Yadong, who began fighting in China professionally at 15 years old, returns to his home country in the main event against former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight bout. Song, 28, is 10-4-1 in the UFC and 22-9-1 overall, while Figueiredo, a 38-year-old Brazilian fighter, is 14-6-1 in the UFC and 25-6-1 as a professional. Figueiredo had two runs as a flyweight champion, but he hasn't won a belt in the bantamweight division. Song is ranked fifth in the class, while Figueiredo is seventh.

Both fighters are coming off losses at UFC 324. Whereas January's loss was Figueiredo's third in his last four fights, Song has never lost back-to-back fights in or outside the UFC. Yadong will have the fans behind him, and he's priced at $0.82 per share to win, while Figueiredo is priced at $0.20 per share at Kalshi.

Before Song vs. Figueiredo, another Chinese fighter takes the octagon with Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight bout. Mingyang, 27, is coming off his first UFC loss after three KO/TKO victories to begin his UFC career. Mingyang lost to Johnny Walker in August. Menifield, 38, is also coming off a loss in his last fight in November. Menifield is 2-3 over his last five fights, with all three losses coming by KO/TKO. Mingyang is priced at $0.70 per share to win, while Menifield is priced at $0.30 per share. Trade UFC Fight Night at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

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