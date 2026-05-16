The NHL Playoffs take center stage with Game 6 of Canadiens vs. Sabres on Saturday, providing an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's proven computer model has an NHL pick for Sabres vs. Canadiens, along with an MLB pick for Yankees vs. Mets. Additionally, one of SportsLine's experts has revealed a pick for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Sabres to win outright ($0.41 per share)

Yankees vs. Mets: Yankees to win outright ($0.54 per share)



UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen to defeat Melquizael Costa ($0.52 per share)



Canadiens vs. Sabres: Sabres to win outright ($0.41 per share)

Buffalo has already picked up one road win against Montreal in this series, notching a 3-2 victory in Game 4 to level the series. The Sabres have another opportunity to tie the series on Saturday night. Montreal is in the same situation as it was in the first round against Tampa Bay, when it lost Game 6 at home with a chance to close out the series. SportsLine's proven computer model thinks the Canadiens fail to close this series out as well, with Buffalo winning in 54% of simulations. Trade Sabres vs. Canadiens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Yankees vs. Mets: Yankees to win outright ($0.54 per share)

The Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB so far this season, sitting 12 games behind Atlanta in the National League East standings. They are coming off a 5-2 loss in their series opener against the Yankees on Friday, getting shut out in the first six innings of the game. The Yankees are off to a 28-17 start this season and have a powerful lineup headlined by Aaron Judge and Ben Rice. They are winning in 66% of the model's simulations, providing clear value at this price. Trade Mets vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen to defeat Melquizael Costa ($0.52 per share)

"Costa's last loss was to an aggressive southpaw striker in Steve Garcia, who applied heavy pressure and knocked Costa out in the second round. Costa's team admitted prior to that matchup that they weren't quite used to facing fellow southpaws, and Costa hasn't faced one since," SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Allen has never been submitted in his pro career. If he can fend off the grappling threats and force Costa to box with him, I think he can make Costa uncomfortable. I like Allen's high-level experience and striking game to win out." Trade UFC here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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