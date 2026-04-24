With playoff matchups in the NBA and NHL, Friday is an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. The SportsLine Projection Model has already generated predictions for all the day's games, and it's zeroing in on NBA picks from Rockets vs. Lakers and Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, while a SportsLine NBA expert adds an NBA prop pick from 76ers vs. Celtics for our best Friday Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

76ers vs. Celtics: Jayson Tatum 10+ rebounds ($0.59 per share)



Rockets vs. Lakers: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.23 per share)



Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Portland to win outright ($0.47 per share)



76ers vs. Celtics: Jayson Tatum 10+ rebounds ($0.59 per share)

"Jayson Tatum continues to post big rebounding numbers against all teams not named Charlotte. He has 11 and 14 rebounds so far against Philly," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said.

After returning from a torn Achilles in March, Tatum averaged 10.0 rebounds per game in 21 regular-season appearances. He's been hammering the Joel Embiid-less 76ers so far in this season and Hartstein even suggests playing 11+ rebounds to get the better share price ($0.48). Trade Celtics vs. 76ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.23 per share)

The Lakers have already spotted themselves a 2-0 series lead, so the potential for a greater than 3x return here is alluring. Kevin Durant (knee) returned in Game 2, but the Houston offense still couldn't crack 100 points against a dialed in Los Angeles defense. The model predicts that the Lakers win in 25% of simulations, making this a worthwhile value play. Trade Lakers vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Portland to win outright ($0.47 per share)

The Spurs suffered a trio of crushing blows on Tuesday in Game 2, with Victor Wembanyama suffering a concussion, Harrison Barnes injuring his left wrist and San Antonio losing the game. Barnes might be able to return for Game 3, but Wembanyama's concussion looked menacing and is being discussed as relatively severe. With his status in serious doubt and the Trail Blazers possessing the momentum as they head back to Portland, the model predicts that the Blazers win in 60% of simulations. Trade Spurs vs. Trail Blazers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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