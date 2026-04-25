The NBA Playoffs collide with a loaded MLB schedule on Saturday, making it an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed NBA picks for Knicks vs. Hawks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, along with an MLB pick for Dodgers vs. Cubs. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Knicks vs. Hawks: More than 214.5 points ($0.53 per share)



Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Minnesota to win ($0.49 per share)



Dodgers vs. Cubs: More than 9.5 runs ($0.50 per share)



Knicks vs. Hawks: More than 214.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Two of the first three games in this series have surpassed this total, including Game 3 on Thursday. Atlanta notched a 109-108 win in that contest, as six players scored 20-plus points in the game. Given the star power of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum, there are plenty of players who can rack up points in bunches on Saturday night. SportsLine's proven computer model is projecting 218 points in Game 3, with at least 215 points being scored in 55% of simulations. Trade Hawks vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Minnesota to win ($0.49 per share)

Minnesota can take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Saturday night after winning the last two games of the series. The Timberwolves stunned the Nuggets with a road win in Game 2 before cruising to a 113-96 win at home in Game 3. They built a 27-point lead in the third quarter and finished with a 68-34 advantage in paint points. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic shot just 7-of-26 from the floor, and Denver was held to 11 points in the first quarter. The model has Minnesota winning in 58% of simulations, while this Kalshi price implies a 49% chance. Trade Nuggets vs. Timberwolves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Cubs: More than 9.5 runs ($0.50 per share)

The Dodgers and Cubs narrowly surpassed this total with 10 combined runs on Friday in the series opener, as Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Chicago a 6-4 win. The Cubs have now won 10 consecutive games, scoring at least five runs in eight of those contests. They rank third in the MLB in team batting average, while the Dodgers sit atop the majors in that statistic. The model is projecting 10.4 runs on Saturday night, with at least 10 runs being scored in 56% of simulations. Trade Cubs vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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