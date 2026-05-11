Trading sports prediction markets is growing in popularity, and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to generate our Monday Kalshi best trades, which includes picks from Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Dodgers vs. Giants and Lakers vs. Thunder. In the MLB, Kalshi prices the Dodgers at $0.63 per share to beat the Giants. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Donovan Mitchel 25+ points ($0.65 per share)



Dodgers vs. Giants: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.63 per share)



Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 213.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Donovan Mitchel 25+ points ($0.65 per share)

"Donovan Mitchell was the star of Game 3 for the Cavaliers, scoring 35 points in their win. That was his second straight game with at least 31 points. In this series, he has averaged 22.3 shot attempts a game, 9.0 of which have come from behind the arc," SportsLine NBA props expert Mike Barner said. "During the regular season, he averaged 28.7 points per game and shot 49.3% from the field at home. In five home playoff games, he has scored at least 30 points three times. His usage rate should remain high in Game 4, leaving him in a favorable spot to hit this number." Trade Pistons vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Giants: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.63 per share)

"The Dodgers got smoked by Atlanta on Sunday for a second straight defeat but have only lost three in a row once this season. And Mookie Bettis is set to be activated ahead of Monday's game. Now we finally get to see what that full lineup can do," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Certainly would prefer any other LA starting pitcher than Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA), but this would be more expensive if so. The Giants can't hit much and are 6-12 away. They taxed the bullpen plenty in Sunday's 12-inning win over Pittsburgh." Trade Giants vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 213.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

The Lakers were solid defensively during a series win over the Rockets, but have allowed 256 points over the last two games against the Thunder. Oklahoma City is shooting 53.8% from the floor as a team and 42.3% from the 3-point line. The model expects the defending world champions to do most of the heavy lifting here, predicting that these two teams combine for 222 points on average. Trade Thunder vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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