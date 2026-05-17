Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano headlines the MVP MMA fight card on Saturday, and right now new users can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The main Rousey vs. Carano fight card also features Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins, with the main event expected to start around midnight ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Rousey vs. Carano trading preview

Rousey vs. Carano features a pair of MMA legends returning from years away from the sport on Saturday night. MVP's MMA debut will see Carano making her 17-year comeback, while Rousey is fighting for the first time in nearly 10 years. Kalshi has Rousey priced at $0.82 per share, with Carano at $0.18.

There are several other well-known fighters on the card as well, including Diaz ($0.39) vs. Perry ($0.61) and Ngannou ($0.88) vs. Lins ($0.12). Perry headlines bare-knuckle boxing, while Diaz is a former UFC star. Ngannou is expected to pick up an easy win over Lins, who used to fight at the light heavyweight division of the UFC. Trade Carano vs. Rousey at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.