Right now with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users can claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets, which you can use for the NBA Playoffs, MLB or UFC 328 on Saturday. The Lakers will host the Thunder in a Western Conference showdown at 8:30 p.m. ET, as Los Angeles tries to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole. SportsLine's proven computer model has an NBA pick for that game, while SportsLine's experts have sports picks for UFC 328 and Cubs vs. Rangers in the MLB. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 210.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)



Cubs vs. Rangers: Texas to win or lose by 1.5 runs or fewer ($0.56 per share)



Tatsuro Taira vs. Joshua Van: Taira to win ($0.59 per share)

Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 210.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Oklahoma City's offense ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring during the regular season (119 ppg), and the Thunder have been even better in the postseason, leading the league with 120.7 points per game. The Lakers sat just outside the top 10 in scoring during the regular season, so there is plenty of firepower in this series. They combined for 232 points in Game 2 on Thursday, and SportsLine's model is projecting 220 points on Saturday to provide value at this price. Trade Thunder vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Cubs vs. Rangers: Texas to win or lose by 1.5 runs or fewer ($0.56 per share)

"I'm shocked how good my Cubbies are, especially with all the starting pitching injuries. Only a Cub/baseball player could tear a meniscus playing with his kids (Matt Boyd)," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "In a perfect world, they win by a run Saturday. But the dogs are taking over lately. And this is a very fair price at +1.5 at a decent Texas team. Edward Cabrera is one of those guys capable of a no-hitter but also might walk six." Trade Rangers vs. Cubs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Tatsuro Taira vs. Joshua Van: Taira to win ($0.59 per share)

"Taira's ground-and-pound knockout over Brandon Moreno showed how dangerous his body lock and positional control can be. Taira also showed a granite chin and an incredible will to win in his split-decision loss against Brandon Royal. I think he learned a lot from that fight, in which he brawled with his opponent and played into his style," SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Taira's striking game has sharpened up and he can use his heavy right hand to feint into takedown attempts. As clean as Van's volume-boxing attack can look, I think the gap on the ground will be too wide for Van to overcome." Trade UFC 328 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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