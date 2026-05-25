Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Cavaliers-Knicks, Athletics-Mariners, NHL on Monday

Sports are always part of the fabric of Memorial Day, and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. There are plenty of intriguing sports prediction markets available on Monday, with action in the NBA, NHL and MLB. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to generate picks for Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Athletics vs. Mariners and Canadiens vs. Hurricanes as part of our Monday Kalshi best trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Cavaliers vs. Knicks: New York to win by more than 1.5 ($0.55 per share)

Athletics vs. Mariners: Luis Castillo 5 strikeouts or more NO ($0.59 per share)



Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Montreal to win outright ($0.45 per share)



Cavaliers vs. Knicks: New York to win by more than 1.5 ($0.55 per share)

"New York has won 10 straight by an average of 22.5 points. Cleveland has not recovered from blowing a 22-point, fourth-quarter lead in Game 1 at MSG," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Knicks' bench will be looking to shine in Game 4 as the team could face another lengthy layoff. Between an influx of New York fans and the disappointment among Cavs' faithful, the atmosphere won't be too hostile for the Knicks." Trade Knicks vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Athletics vs. Mariners: Luis Castillo 5 strikeouts or more NO ($0.59 per share)

"If Luis Castillo strikes out five batters today as the "opener" / 1st starter for the Mariners, then it is what it is. I say that because Bryce Miller will be piggybacking with Castillo, and while it does sound like Castillo will be the starter and allowed to pitch at length, if he gets into trouble I'm sure they would pull him quickly knowing they have Miller to get in, and he's been great so far," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Castillo struggled in his 3rd inning during his last relief outing, and this ballpark in Sacramento makes things tougher, as well as the A's being more stingy with Ks of late vs righties." Trade Mariners vs. Athletics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Montreal to win outright ($0.45 per share)

The Hurricanes swept their first two playoff opponents, and the Canadiens had to survive seven-game slogs, so on paper this looked like a lopsided matchup at the beginning of the series. However, Montreal scored a decisive 6-2 win in Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, and then Carolina needed overtime to even things up in Game 2. Now the series shifts to Quebec, and the model is predicting that the Canadiens win in 50% of simulations, making this a value at any price below $0.50 per share. Trade Hurricanes vs. Canadiens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.