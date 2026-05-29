Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Hurricanes-Canadiens, Dodgers-Phillies on Friday

With Game 5 of Hurricanes vs. Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a full night of MLB games, Friday is an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed picks for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes and Phillies vs. Dodgers, while one of SportsLine's experts has an MLB pick for Rays vs. Angels. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Montreal to win ($0.31 per share)

Rays vs. Angels: Tampa Bay to win ($0.63 per share)



Dodgers vs. Phillies: Dodgers to win ($0.53 per share)



Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Montreal to win ($0.31 per share)

Montreal has already won twice in elimination games this postseason, and it will be looking to keep its season alive on Friday night. The Canadiens defeated the Lightning and Sabres in a pair of Game 7s in the first two rounds, both on the road. They have lost two of the last three games in overtime, including a road game on Saturday. SportsLine's model has Montreal winning in 45% of simulations, pointing to clear value at this price. Trade Hurricanes vs. Canadiens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rays vs. Angels: Tampa Bay to win ($0.63 per share)

"The Rays have lost four straight but all away -- they are 19-5 at the cemetery they call the Trop. They are Gandalfian-like wizards when it comes to turning mediocre pitchers into good ones," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Journeyman Nick Martinez entered 2026 well under .500 career and with an ERA well north of 4.00 but is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA. The Rays have some serious Tom Emanski 1980s vibes going on (Fred McGriff). Tampa Bay got to reset the bullpen Thursday being off, while the Halos played in Detroit." Trade Angels vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Phillies: Dodgers to win ($0.53 per share)

The Dodgers are riding a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Rockies earlier this week, outscoring Colorado 24-10 in those games. They also cruised to a pair of blowout wins over the Brewers to open their winning streak. The defending champions have opened a 4.5-game lead atop the National League West, while the Phillies are 8.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East. SportsLine's model has Los Angeles winning in 61% of simulations on Friday night. Trade Phillies vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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