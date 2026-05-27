Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Hurricanes-Canadiens, Tigers-Angels, MLB on Wednesday

The NHL Eastern Conference Final continues on Wednesday, and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. An expert pick from Canadiens vs. Hurricanes is the centerpiece of our Wednesday Kalshi best trades. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.58 per share to bet the Canadiens on Wednesday. There's also include an expert pick from Tigers vs. Angels and a model pick from White Sox vs. Twins. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Carolina to win outright ($0.58 per share)

Tigers vs. Angels: Jose Soriano to record more than 5.5 strikeouts ($0.58 per share)



White Sox vs. Twins: Minnesota to win outright ($0.46 per share)



Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Carolina to win outright ($0.58 per share)

"The scoreline in Game 2 and Game 3 might have read 3-2 OT winner for Carolina but the games haven't been that close. Since a rusty performance in Game 1 we're starting to see Carolina get to their game and assert their aggressive forecheck and physicality," SportsLine NHL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Montreal has generated a grand total of 25 shots on goal COMBINED the last two games and I'm not sure what they can do to change that in Game 4. Carolina has 62% of expected goal share at 5 on 5 as well meaning the only thing close this series has been the final score each of the last two games." Trade Hurricanes vs. Canadiens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Tigers vs. Angels: Jose Soriano to record more than 5.5 strikeouts ($0.58 per share)

"Jose Soriano has picked up 16+ whiffs in each of his last two starts and even with some inefficient starts on his tab, he's been able to hit this over with regularity, missing just twice since the start of April," SportsLine MLB props expert Angelo Magliocca said. "He's running a swinging strike rate above 13% since the start of May and he'll face a lineup that largely has not faced him much prior to this start." Trade Angels vs. Tigers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

White Sox vs. Twins: Minnesota to win outright ($0.46 per share)

Second place in the AL Central will be on the line in this matchup and the two franchises have split the first two games of this series. The White Sox would appear to have the pitching advantage on paper, with ace Davis Martin taking the mound. However, Martin's breakout season came from out of nowhere and he's coming off his worst start of the season last week against the Giants. Could it be a sign of regression for Martin and for the White Sox in general, who may be playing above their station thus far? The model predicts that Minnesota wins outright in 51% of simulations. Trade Twins vs. White Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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