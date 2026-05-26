Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Spurs-Thunder, Dodgers-Rockies, MLB on Tuesday

With action in the MLB, NBA and NHL on Tuesday, now is the time to utilize the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. We've combined predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to create our Tuesday Kalshi best trades, which includes sports picks from Spurs vs. Thunder, Dodgers vs. Rockies and Giants vs. Diamondbacks. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Thunder vs. Spurs: More than 215.5 points NO ($0.47 per share)

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Los Angeles wins first five innings ($0.56 per share)



Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Arizona wins first five innings ($0.44 per share)



Thunder vs. Spurs: More than 215.5 points NO ($0.47 per share)

Oklahoma City only managed 82 points without Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (soleus) in Game 4 and the bench went cold after carrying the Thunder to a win in Game 3. Williams is questionable again for Game 5 and Mitchell has already been ruled out, so Oklahoma City is likely to continue throwing bodies at the problem. Meanwhile, the Spurs are only shooting 43.1% for the series and haven't received consistent offensive contributions from anybody other than Victor Wembanyama. The model predicts the Spurs and Thunder combine to score 211 points on average tonight. Trade Spurs vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Los Angeles wins first five innings ($0.56 per share)

"Perhaps a change of scenery will help the Dodgers' Eric Lauer, who was recently acquired from the Blue Jays for cash. Lauer was so good last year for Toronto but has really struggled in 2026 ahead of his L.A. debut," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Colorado's Kyle Freeland has a 7.04 ERA on the year and is 0-3 with a 11.21 ERA in four May starts. A fair amount of Dodgers have good career splits off him. One of Colorado's better hitters in TJ Rumfield left Monday's loss injured." Trade Rockies vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Arizona wins first five innings ($0.44 per share)

"It was less than a week ago that Tyler Mahle faced this Diamondbacks team and gave up 6 earned runs through 5 innings and there's very little evidence that he'll have a drastic improvement this time around," SportsLine MLB expert Sia Nejad said. "Eduardo Rodriguez is due for some regression for Arizona, but the Giants aren't great against lefties and I think he does enough to limit runs. Ultimately, this is a fade of Mahle and a lean on the Dbacks bats that are starting to heat up." Trade Diamondbacks vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.