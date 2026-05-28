Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Spurs vs. Thunder, Pirates vs. Cubs on Thursday

With Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals and action in the MLB, Thursday is an ideal time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed picks for Spurs vs. Thunder, Orioles vs. Blue Jays and Pirates vs. Cubs, all of which are among our Thursday Kalshi best trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Spurs vs. Thunder: More than 221.5 points scored NO ($0.54 per share)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Toronto to win outright ($0.46 per share)



Pirates vs. Cubs: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.50 per share)



Spurs vs. Thunder: More than 221.5 points scored NO ($0.54 per share)

There were only 185 combined points scored the last time these two teams met in San Antonio, and this will be a game where Victor Wembanyama needs to impose his will after his worst performance of the series in Game 5. His best way to do that will be by hammering the boards and protecting the rim the way he has in most of his matchups with the Thunder this season. The model predicts that only 212 points are scored on average. Trade Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Toronto to win outright ($0.46 per share)

Both of these clubs have fallen behind in the AL East with the Rays and Yankees off to great starts, but they're still in the thick of the wild card race in the down American League. However, the Blue Jays have won six of eight and are playing the better baseball of late. Last year's AL pennant winners should also have the pitching advantage, with Patrick Corbin sporting a 3.86 ERA on the season, while Orioles starter Chris Bassitt is sitting on a 5.51 ERA. The model predicts that Toronto wins outright in 49% of simulations. Trade Orioles vs. Blue Jays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Pirates vs. Cubs: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.50 per share)

It takes courage to trade in offense when Paul Skenes is taking the mound, but the reigning NL Cy Young winner has been roughed up for nine runs over 10 innings in his last two starts. Meanwhile, the Cubs are hoping that a 10-4 win on Wednesday to end a 10-game losing streak will help them salvage a once-promising season. Chicago starter Colin Rea is also carrying a 4.83 ERA into this matchup, so there's potential for Pittsburgh to take care of the heavy lifting offensively, too. The model predicts that at least eight runs are scored in 65% of simulations. Trade Cubs vs. Pirates here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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