Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Thunder-Spurs Game 7, Cardinals-Cubs on Saturday

With Game 7 of Thunder vs. Spurs in the Western Conference finals and a full night of MLB games, Saturday is an ideal time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed an MLB pick for Cubs vs. Cardinals, while SportsLine's team of experts have revealed NBA picks for Thunder vs. Spurs and MLB predictions for Yankees vs. Athletics. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Cubs vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win ($0.44 per share)

Thunder vs. Spurs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8+ assists ($0.54 per share)



Yankees vs. Athletics: Ryan Weathers 6+ strikeouts ($0.57 per share)



Cubs vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win ($0.44 per share)

St. Louis got off to a strong start in the series with a 6-5 win on Friday night, as Nelson Velazquez hit a three-run homer in his first game in the majors since June 23, 2024. The Cubs have lost 11 of their last 13 games, falling behind the Cardinals for second place in the National League Central. St. Louis has been mispriced consistently throughout the season, and the model has the Cardinals winning in 52% of simulations on Saturday night. Trade Cardinals vs. Cubs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Thunder vs. Spurs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8+ assists ($0.54 per share)

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to take over in some capacity. He might score 30, but even if he does, he's going to be the key facilitator for everything the Thunder are going to do," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "He's had 9+ assists in four of six this series, including all three at Paycom Center. In his last four closeout games – two this season, and in the NBA Finals and Western Conference Finals of last season – he's totaled at least eight assists in all of them." Trade Spurs vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Yankees vs. Athletics: Ryan Weathers 6+ strikeouts ($0.57 per share)

"This price on the 6th strikeout makes for some good value," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Ryan Weathers has pitched into the 6th inning or further in 8/10 starts since the beginning of April, and with another projected workload into the 6th inning here, around 17 outs, he's popping up around 6.5 Ks." Trade Athletics vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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