Between the start of the NBA Western Conference finals and the 14 games on the MLB schedule, Monday is the perfect time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed picks from Thunder vs. Spurs, Rays vs. Orioles and Phillies vs. Reds for our Monday best Kalshi trades at one of the top sports prediction markets. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Thunder vs. Spurs: Oklahoma City wins by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

Rays vs. Orioles: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.58 per share)



Phillies vs. Reds: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.54 per share)



Thunder vs. Spurs: Oklahoma City wins by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

"This current (number) overestimates Oklahoma City's home-court advantage and rest differential. In fact, rest can sometimes equal rust. Although the Thunder are undefeated at 8-0 this postseason, they played two weak foes, missing key players. San Antonio's discipline in limiting turnovers (averaging just 13.4 per game in head-to-head contests) prevents Oklahoma City from generating easy transition opportunities," SportsLine NBA expert Jeff Hochman said. "Additionally, the Spurs' frontcourt provides a considerable edge on the boards, resulting in extra possessions and limiting the Thunder's interior offense. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle offer the backcourt composure necessary to counter Oklahoma City's aggressive perimeter defense. The Spurs have covered the spread in four of their five meetings with the Thunder this season, including four outright victories. San Antonio clearly matches up well against them." Trade Spurs vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rays vs. Orioles: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.58 per share)

"Kinda boring playing the Rays all the time but they usually win. They improved to 16-5 at Tropicana Field with Sunday's win over Miami. Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.27 ERA) looks back to his pre-injury form. The Baltimore native has not allowed a run in four straight outings," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "At home, he's 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA. The Birds are 9-14 away. Trevor Rogers (2-4, 5.77 ERA) has been smacked around in four straight outings, all losses." Trade Orioles vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Phillies vs. Reds: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"The Reds and Phillies both have the same record at 24-23, but each team is going in different directions lately. Cincinnati had a hot start this season, but they've been struggling lately, losing 12 of their last 16. The Phillies have won their last four games, including a weekend sweep of the Pirates, and since Don Mattingly was named manager, they have been hot, with a 15-4 record," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "Over the last 15 days, the Phillies pitching staff has produced a 2.81 ERA, which is 4th in baseball. Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo has had two rough outings this year, allowing nine runs in his first two starts. Phillies find a way to win." Trade Reds vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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