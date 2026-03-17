We've entered the final month of the NBA regular season, but you can still use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. On Tuesday, the SportsLine Projection Model is targeting trades from Timberwolves vs. Suns, Bucks vs. Cavaliers and Nuggets vs. 76ers among its best NBA picks. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Timberwolves vs. Suns: Minnesota to win outright ($0.40 per share)



Bucks vs. Cavaliers: More than 227.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Nuggets vs. 76ers: Denver to win by 13.5 points or more ($0.55 per share)

Timberwolves vs. Suns: Minnesota to win outright ($0.40 per share)

There are only four games separating third place from seventh place in the Western Conference standings, so the difference between hosting a first-round playoff series and winding up in the NBA play-in tournament is going to be razor thin. On Tuesday, the sixth-place Timberwolves will host the seventh-place Suns and a win would give Minnesota a three-game cushion above the play-in bubble. Anthony Edwards (knee) is out, but the Suns are without two starters of their own (Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams), so the model prefers the home team at this price point. It says the Timberwolves win in 43% of simulations. Trade Suns vs. Timberwolves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bucks vs. Cavaliers: More than 227.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Milwaukee is coming off a 134-123 win over Indianapolis on Sunday, buoyed by 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and 29 points by Bobby Portis Jr. off the bench. Now, they'll take on a Cavaliers squad that just suffered a 130-120 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. There have 243 combined points scored in each of Cleveland's last three games. The model predicts a combined 238 points on average. Trade Cavaliers vs. Bucks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Nuggets vs. 76ers: Denver to win by 13.5 points or more ($0.55 per share)

Both franchises have been stuck in neutral since the NBA all-star break, with Denver sporting a 6-7 record during that span and Philadelphia going 7-6. However, the Nuggets should have the rest advantage after two days off, while the 76ers will be playing their third game in four nights. Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) will all miss Tuesday's contest for Philadelphia and the model has Denver winning by 17 points on average. Trade 76ers vs. Nuggets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.