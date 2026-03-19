There are eight games on the NBA schedule on Thursday and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model is targeting trades from Hornets vs. Magic, Spurs-Suns and Kings-76ers among its best NBA picks. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Hornets vs. Magic: Charlotte to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.50 per share)



Spurs vs. Suns: More than 228.5 points to be scored ($0.48 per share)

Kings vs. 76ers: Fewer than 228.5 points to be scored ($0.53 per share)

Hornets vs. Magic: Charlotte to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Charlotte is almost certainly stuck in an NBA play-in scenario while Orlando is a half-game above the fray in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have also won seven of their last 10 games, but the Hornets hold a 2-1 series edge this season and have blown the doors off the Magic in their two most recent matchups. They won 120-105 in Orlando on Dec. 26 and then laid a 124-97 beating on the road against the Magic again on Jan. 22. The model predicts that Charlotte wins by 8 on average. Trade Magic vs. Hornets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Spurs vs. Suns: More than 228.5 points to be scored ($0.48 per share)

San Antonio has won 19 of its last 21 games and Phoenix has lost three in a row, but it's the point total the model likes more here with the Spurs playing extremely well offensively of late. In their last nine games, they're shooting 50.1% from the floor as a team and 41.1% from the 3-point line and averaging 126.1 points per game. Their games have yielded 237.4 points on average during that span and the model is predicting 237 more on Thursday. Trade Suns vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kings vs. 76ers: Fewer than 228.5 points to be scored ($0.53 per share)

Sacramento has packed it in for the season and it shows, as the Kings are 18-52 on the season and are coming off a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Meanwhile, Philadelphia only managed 96 points in a loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday and the 76ers haven't scored more than 109 points in a game over their last four outings. The model predicts that these two teams combine for 224 points on average. Trade 76ers vs. Kings here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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