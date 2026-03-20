There are six games on Friday's NBA schedule and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model is targeting trades from Pistons vs. Warriors, Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers and Rockets vs. Hawks among its best NBA picks. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Pistons vs. Warriors: Detroit to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.55 per share)



Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: Minnesota to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.43 per share)

Rockets vs. Hawks: Houston to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.45 per share)

Pistons vs. Warriors: Detroit to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Detroit is playing without star Cade Cunningham (chest), but the Pistons are coming off consecutive blowout wins over the Wizards without him. They continue to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, while the Warriors just got crushed by the Celtics, who have the second-best record in the East. Golden State has lost eight of its last 10 games and is on the fourth stop of a six-game road trip. The Warriors have not had Stephen Curry (knee) available since Jan. 30, and SportsLine's proven computer model has Detroit winning by 10 points on Friday night. Trade Warriors vs. Pistons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: Minnesota to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.43 per share)

Minnesota is another team playing without its star, as Anthony Edwards is expected to miss at least one or two weeks due to knee inflammation. The Timberwolves are 2-0 since losing Edwards though, with Ayo Dosunmu stepping into a starting role. Dosunmu had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes in a blowout win over Utah on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have won their first three games against the Trail Blazers this season, and the model has them winning by 10 points in its latest simulations. Trade Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockets vs. Hawks: Houston to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.45 per share)

The Hawks have tied the fourth-longest winning streak (11) in franchise history, but they have a difficult matchup on Friday night. Houston will be focused after losing two games to the Lakers earlier this week, falling into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets rank eighth in the NBA in efficiency, and both Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are scoring more than 20 points per game. The model has them scoring a combined 44 points on Friday, as Houston wins by six points in the simulations. Trade Hawks vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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