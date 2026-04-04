There are 16 MLB games along with three NBA games on Saturday, making it an ideal time to take advantage of the current Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades for trading sports prediction markets. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed picks for 76ers vs. Pistons, Braves vs. Diamondbacks and Angels vs. Mariners. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Pistons to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 76ers ($0.55 per share)



Braves to win against Diamondbacks ($0.49 per share)

Mariners to win against Angels ($0.59 per share)

Pistons to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 76ers ($0.55 per share)

Detroit sits atop the Eastern Conference with five games remaining in the regular season, and it is coming off a 113-108 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Jalen Duren had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Daniss Jenkins added 26 points as the Pistons overcame the absence of Cade Cunningham (chest) and Isaiah Stewart (calf). Philadelphia is on the second leg of a back-to-back after beating Minnesota on Friday, and it was blown out by Detroit last month. The model has Detroit winning by three points on Saturday night to provide value at this price. Trade Pistons vs. 76ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves to win against Diamondbacks ($0.49 per share)

The Braves have won six of their first eight games this season, including the first two wins of this series. They cruised to a 17-2 win in the series opener on Thursday, as Matt Olson, Dominic Smith and Mauricio Dubon all hit solo home runs. Olson went back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The model expects Atlanta to build on its momentum tonight, as the Braves win in 54% of simulations. Trade Diamondbacks vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Mariners to win against Angels ($0.59 per share)

Seattle opened the series with a 3-1 win in 10 innings on Friday night, as Cole Young broke a scoreless tie with an RBI triple to lead off the 10th inning. Bryan Woo combined with the Mariners' bullpen to pitch 10 innings of one-hit baseball. Third-year pitcher Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle on Saturday night after throwing six shutout innings in his season debut. Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz got off to a far worse start to the campaign, giving up five earned runs in just four innings against Houston. The model has the Mariners winning in 64% of simulations to create value at this price. Trade Angels vs. Mariners here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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