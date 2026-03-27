Friday's sports schedule is loaded with NBA and MLB action, making it the perfect time to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have revealed picks for matchups like Thunder vs. Bulls, Celtics vs. Hawks and Blue Jays vs. Athletics. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Blue Jays to win vs. Athletics ($0.61 per share)



Celtics to win by 5.5 or more vs. Hawks ($0.47 per share)

Thunder vs. Bulls: Less than 239.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Blue Jays to win vs. Athletics ($0.61 per share)

"The Jays will raise their AL pennant banner and that last game we saw at Rogers Centre, wow, what a true epic vs. the Dodgers. We love home teams in their openers regardless and Toronto on paper might be better than last year's club," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Rancho Cucamonga Athletics or whatever they are this year have a really good young talent base and could be quite good in 2028 when they get to Vegas (Baby!). But pitcher Luis Severino is about as wildly inconsistent as they come. By comparison, we can almost always count on Jays veteran Kevin Gausman to give six solid if not strong innings." Trade Athletics vs. Blue Jays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Celtics to win by 5.5 or more vs. Hawks ($0.47 per share)

The Celtics are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, notching a 119-109 victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, helping Boston improve to 7-2 since Tatum returned to the court from an Achilles injury. The Hawks have been on a hot streak recently, but they are facing one of the best teams in the conference on Friday. SportsLine's model has Boston winning by nine points in its latest simulations. Trade Hawks vs. Celtics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Thunder vs. Bulls: Less than 239.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Oklahoma City is coming off its loss to Boston on Wednesday, but that should spark a renewed defensive energy on Friday. The Thunder did not allow more than 111 points in six straight games prior to that loss, and they are playing at home for the first time in 12 days. Chicago has struggled offensively against some elite opponents recently, scoring 108 points against the Clippers on March 13 before finishing with 109 points against the Raptors on March 18 and 110 points against the Cavaliers on March 19. The model is projecting 231 points in this matchup, as it stays below this number in 59% of simulations. Trade Bulls vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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