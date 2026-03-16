Trading volume in sports prediction markets continues to grow and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. On Monday, the SportsLine Projection Model is targeting trades from Celtics vs. Suns, Rockets vs. Lakers and Clippers vs. Spurs among its best NBA picks. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Celtics vs. Suns: More than 214.5 points scored ($0.48 per share)



Rockets vs. Lakers: Houston to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.47 per share)

Clippers vs. Spurs: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.21 per share)

Celtics vs. Suns: More than 214.5 points scored ($0.48 per share)

Both teams are solid defensively, ranking top 10 in the NBA in both points allowed and defensive rating. However, the Suns are coming off a contest where there were 237 combined points scored against the Raptors and there have been at least 224 points scored in four of their last five head-to-head matchups. The model predicts 224 points on average. Trade Suns vs. Celtics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Houston to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.47 per share)

The Lakers have ripped off five wins in a row entering Monday's matchup to climb to third in the West, but the Rockets have been great in Houston all season. They're 23-8 at home and also hammered the Lakers 119-96 in Los Angeles in their only matchup so far this season on Christmas Day. The model predicts that Houston wins by 5 points on average. Trade Lakers vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clippers vs. Spurs: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.21 per share)

The Clippers remain one of the hottest teams in basketball over the last three months despite the surprising decision to offload James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Spurs are also playing well and giving chase to the Thunder for the top seed in the West, but you're getting incredible value here. The model predicts that Los Angeles wins in 43% of simulations. Trade Clippers vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

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Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.