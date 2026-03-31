It's Los Angeles vs. Cleveland night in the MLB and NBA, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades for trading either matchup. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to highlight some of our best Kalshi trades for Tuesday, which includes picks from Dodgers vs. Guardians, Lakers vs. Cavaliers and Diamondbacks vs. Tigers. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: More than 9.5 runs to be scored NO ($0.57 per share)



Dodgers vs. Guardians: Shohei Ohtani 7+ strikeouts ($0.45 per share)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Cleveland to win outright ($0.45 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: More than 9.5 runs to be scored NO ($0.57 per share)

"These clubs combined for 15 runs in Game 1, but a much better pitching matchup tonight it would appear in Casey Mize vs. Brandon Pfaadt. Not a huge fan of either lineup overall," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Pfaadt had a 3.24 ERA at home last season and no Tigers have seen him much. Ditto Arizona batters vs. Mize. Well, Carlos Santana has 23 at-bats against Mize but two hits for a .087 average." Trade Tigers vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Guardians: Shohei Ohtani 7+ strikeouts ($0.45 per share)

"Shohei Ohtani makes his first start on the mound tonight for the Dodgers. The four-time MVP, who teammates and coaches have noted is motivated to win a Cy Young award, will be looking to pitch for a full season for the first time as a Dodger," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Fully built up after getting to 86 pitches in his final spring start, this should serve as an opportunity to rack up the strikeouts against a weak hitting Guardians lineup. Outside of Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, the entire projected lineup for Cleveland profiles as a plus strikeout target for Ohtani, whose swing and miss arsenal is as good as anyone's in baseball." Trade Ohtani here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Cleveland to win outright ($0.45 per share)

The Lakers are red-hot with wins in 15 of their last 17 games, but the Cavs have won 30 of their last 42 after a surprising 17-16 start. We're also just over two months removed from Cleveland scoring a dominant 129-99 win against the Lakers at home as the 3.5-point favorite. That's a factor in the model saying that the Cavaliers win outright in 58% of simulations, making this an incredible value. Trade Cavaliers vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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