The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have locked in picks from Knicks vs. Celtics, Royals vs. White Sox and Rockets vs. 76ers among their best Thursday Kalshi trades. You can also live bet major golf in Augusta, Ga. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Knicks vs. Celtics: More than 214.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)



Royals vs. White Sox: Kansas City to win outright ($0.63 per share)

Rockets vs. 76ers: Houston to win outright ($0.60 per share)

Knicks vs. Celtics: More than 214.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

There are three games left for both franchises this season and the Knicks are currently the No. 3 seed in the East, while the Celtics are second. Both teams have been proficient scoring lately, part of the reason why the model predicts that they combine to score 229 points on average. Trade Celtics vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Royals vs. White Sox: Kansas City to win outright ($0.63 per share)

"The White Sox pretended to be decent there for a minute but off being swept three at home vs. Baltimore and also 1-5 away. Anthony Kay starts Thursday on the mound and, well, he's a 31-year-old journeyman for a reason with a career 5.44 ERA. But I'm told he keeps a really nice yard," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "The always-dependable Seth Lugo has been great for the Royals at 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two outings. He held a 2.31 ERA last year in 11.2 innings vs. Chicago." Trade White Sox vs. Royals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rockets vs. 76ers: Houston to win outright ($0.60 per share)

The 76ers have lost six in a row and slipped into the NBA play-in tournament, while the Rockets are on a seven-game winning streak and have a chance to sneaking past the Lakers and into the top four. Kevin Durant and the young core in Houston seem to be peaking at the right time and dominate the offensive glass. Philadelphia ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage (72.4%) and that could be the difference. The model predicts that the Rockets win outright in 69% of simulations. Trade 76ers vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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