Saturday's sports schedule is loaded with NBA and MLB action, making it the perfect time to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have revealed picks for matchups like Bulls vs. Grizzlies, Suns vs. Jazz and Padres vs. Tigers. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Grizzlies to win vs. Bulls ($0.38 per share)



Padres to win vs. Tigers ($0.51 per share)

Suns vs. Jazz: Less than 230.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Grizzlies to win vs. Bulls ($0.38 per share)

Memphis is on a five-game losing streak, but those losses have all come against playoff teams. The Grizzlies host the Bulls on Saturday, and Chicago has lost four of its last five games, with the last two losses coming by a combined 38 points. The Bulls are on the road for the third consecutive game and are playing the second leg of a back-to-back. SportsLine's model has Memphis winning 58% of the time, providing clear value at this price. Trade Bulls vs. Grizzlies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Padres to win vs. Tigers ($0.51 per share)

Detroit opened this series with a pair of wins, outscoring San Diego by a combined tally of 13-4. Tigers starter Jack Flaherty is coming off a disappointing season, going 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA and 23 homers allowed, the third most of his career. He also struggled on the road, going 3-7 with a 5.27 ERA across 14 outings. Flaherty lost to the Padres last April and has a 4.21 ERA in seven starts against San Diego. Padres starter Randy Vasquez had a 3.84 ERA last season, so the model has San Diego winning in 59% of simulations on Saturday night. Trade Tigers vs. Padres here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Suns vs. Jazz: Less than 230.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Phoenix has been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, ranked sixth in points allowed per game (111.2). The Suns have allowed fewer than 110 points in three of their last four games, with the lone exception being a loss to the Nuggets, who have No. 1 scoring offense in the NBA. Their offense has been a different story this season, as they have the fifth-worst scoring average in the league. The model has these teams combining for 221 points, finishing with less than 230.5 points in 63% of simulations. Trade Jazz vs. Suns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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