The convergence of the NBA and MLB makes the spring ideal for trading sports prediction markets, and on Monday you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The team of experts at SportsLine have highlighted picks from Heat vs. 76ers, Hawks vs. Celtics and Diamondbacks vs. Tigers among its best Kalshi trades of the night. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Heat vs. 76ers: Tyrese Maxey 25+ points ($0.67 per share)



Hawks vs. Celtics: Atlanta to win ($0.56 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: Arizona to win ($0.52 per share)

Heat vs. 76ers: Tyrese Maxey 25+ points ($0.67 per share)

"After missing 10 straight games with a finger injury, Tyrese Maxey returned Saturday against the Hornets. He wasn't eased back into action, logging 43 minutes. He scored 26 points, which is impressive because the Hornets have the sixth-best defensive rating in the league over their last 10 games," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "Over their last 10 games, the Heat rank 23rd in defensive rating. The Heat have also played at the fastest pace in the league for the season. In two previous games against them, Maxey scored 27 and 28 points. This is an important game for both teams for playoff seeding, so I think Maxey plays a ton and hits this (number)." Trade Tyrese Maxey here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Hawks vs. Celtics: Atlanta to win ($0.56 per share)

"The Hawks have won 12 straight home games, and they have a clean injury report entering Monday's showdown with Boston. It's a quick revenge spot for Atlanta, which fell 109-102 in Boston on Friday. The Celtics won in Charlotte on Sunday without Jaylen Brown or Derrick White, while the Hawks rested," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Jayson Tatum poured in 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting, adding eight assists. It's unclear if Tatum will play on the second night of a back-to-back, and whether Brown and White will return; the Celtics' injury report has not been released. Either way, I like the young Hawks to stay hot at home." Trade Hawks vs. Celtics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: Arizona to win ($0.52 per share)

"Justin Verlander is making his first start with the Tigers in 3,134 days. While that's a great story, I'm going to fade the 43-year-old on the road," SportsLine MLB expert Thomas Casale said. "The Tigers played on Sunday and used a couple of key relief pitchers, while Arizona has a rested bullpen after getting the day off. Michael Soroka is healthy and if he can eat up 5 or 6 innings on Monday, the Diamondbacks should be in good shape once the game gets into the bullpens." Trade Diamondbacks vs. Tigers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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