There are four games in the NBA and 15 in the NHL on Tuesday, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have targeted picks from Flyers vs. Blue Jackets, Knicks vs. Pelicans and Suns vs. Nuggets as its best Tuesday Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Fewer than 5.5 goals scored ($0.47 per share)



Knicks vs. Pelicans: New York to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Suns vs. Nuggets: Phoenix to win outright ($0.33 per share)

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Fewer than 5.5 goals scored ($0.47 per share)

"Both of these teams have taken to leaning on their defensive structure in a quest to make the postseason and currently grade out as top 5 teams in expected goals against the last 5," SportsLine NHL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "With so much at stake I expect a tight game throughout and both sides struggling to sustain offensive pressure for a full 60. " Trade Blue Jackets vs. Flyers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Knicks vs. Pelicans: New York to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.55 per share)

The Knicks have won six games in a row and are within striking distance of the Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are just 9-25 on the road this season and last season the they lost by 33 points at Madison Square Garden. The model predicts that New York wins by 15 on average and that it wins by 9.5 or more in 67% of simulations. Trade Pelicans vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Suns vs. Nuggets: Phoenix to win outright ($0.33 per share)

Phoenix finally got back into the win column with a decisive 120-98 win over the Raptors on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak. The Suns will need to build a bit of momentum here if they're to have any chance of escaping the NBA play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won two games in a row but this is the first game of a back-to-back while the Suns have three days of rest after this game. The model predicts that Phoenix wins in 45% of simulations. Trade Nuggets vs. Suns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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