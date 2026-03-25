The NBA schedule on Wednesday is loaded with 12 games and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have targeted picks from Pacers vs. Lakers, Cavaliers vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Nets for its best Wednesday Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Pacers vs. Lakers: Los Angeles to win by more than 11.5 points NO ($0.59 per share)



Cavaliers vs. Heat: Cleveland to win outright ($0.57 per share)

Warriors vs. Nets: More than 215.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Pacers vs. Lakers: Los Angeles to win by more than 11.5 points NO ($0.59 per share)

"End of a six-game trip for the Lakers on Wednesday, so they figure to be on fumes. They looked a bit tired in a close win last Saturday in Orlando and then very much so in Monday's loss in Detroit. Maybe LeBron James gets this one off after playing 39 minutes in Motown. Luka Doncic has played at least 38 minutes every game this trip," SportsLine NBA expert Matt Severance said. "Hey, give him the night off, too. Marcus Smart is doubtful and Rui Hachimura iffy. Looks like the Pacers might try for one game with pretty much everyone who isn't done for the year expected to play in obviously one of the marquee home games of the season." Trade Lakers vs. Pacers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Cavaliers vs. Heat: Cleveland to win outright ($0.57 per share)

The Cavaliers came out of the gate slowly, but they're now in a comfortable position as a top-four team in the East and are on a four-game winning streak entering Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Heat have lost five in a row and slipped to 10th in the standings, virtually guaranteeing that they'll have to make their way through the NBA play-in tournament to make the playoffs. The model predicts that Cleveland wins in 72% of simulations, making this price an incredible value. Trade Heat vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Warriors vs. Nets: More than 215.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

The Nets are 26th in the NBA in defensive rating (118.9) and they're on an eight-game losing streak entering tonight. Brooklyn has given up 260 points in its last two games against the lowly Trail Blazers and Kings. Now the Nets run into a Warriors squad that scored 137 in a win over the Mavericks on Monday. The model predicts that these two teams combine for 225 points on average and that there are more than 215.5 points scored in 64% of simulations. Trade Nets vs. Warriors here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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