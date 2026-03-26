Between the NBA and MLB Opening Day, Thursday is the perfect time to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have targeted picks from Magic vs. Kings, Hornets vs. Knicks and Mariners vs. Guardians for its best Thursday Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Magic vs. Kings: Paolo Banchero 25+ points scored ($0.55 per share)



Hornets vs. Knicks: More than 223.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Mariners vs. Guardians: More than 6.5 runs scored ($0.54 per share)

Magic vs. Kings: Paolo Banchero 25+ points scored ($0.55 per share)

"The Magic are desperate to end their six-game skid, and they couldn't have picked a better opponent. The Kings have allowed 122-plus points in four straight games and, for the season, they give up the fifth-most points in the paint. It sets up well for another big game from Paolo Banchero," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has scored 75 points in the past two games, and he tallied 30 in his lone previous meeting with Sacramento this season. With Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still out and Jalen Suggs questionable with an illness, look for Banchero to carry the load yet again." Trade Kings vs. Magic here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Hornets vs. Knicks: More than 223.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

The only thing holding these two teams back here is pace, with both teams ranking bottom-seven in the NBA in possessions per game. However, they're both incredibly efficient on offense, with New York ranking third in offensive rating (119.8) and Charlotte ranking fourth (119.1). The model predicts that there are 231 points scored on average and that there are at least 224 points scored in 57% of simulations. Trade Knicks vs. Hornets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Mariners vs. Guardians: More than 6.5 runs scored ($0.54 per share)

Logan Gilbert and Tanner Bibee both have great stuff, but they're prone to giving up big numbers on occasion. Bibee posted a modest 4.24 ERA last season and gave up six earned runs in 11 1/3 innings against the Mariners while Gilbert gave up three earned runs over six innings in his only start against the Guardians. The model predicts that 8.2 runs are scored on average and that seven or more runs are scored in 66% of simulations. Trade Guardians vs. Mariners here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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