Right now you can use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Tuesday is the perfect day to claim the Kalshi promo code with crucial matchups across the MLB and NBA. SportsLine's team of experts and projection model have locked in on picks from Pirates vs. Padres, Raptors vs. Heat and Lakers vs. Thunder for its best Tuesday Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Pirates vs. Padres: Paul Skenes more than 6.5 strikeouts ($0.52 per share)



Raptors vs. Heat: Toronto to win outright ($0.54 per share)

Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 221.5 combined points ($0.53 per share)

Pirates vs. Padres: Paul Skenes more than 6.5 strikeouts ($0.52 per share)

"He was a disaster in his first start and then pretty good, but not great, second time out. This time around, Skenes dominates. The Padres have never seen him and it's his first home start of the year. He'll go around 90 pitches and strikeout more than a batter per inning," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. Trade Padres vs. Pirates here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Raptors vs. Heat: Toronto to win outright ($0.54 per share)

The middle of the Eastern Conference is tightly bunched, with fifth place and 10th place only separated by 3.5 games. So any matchup between teams in that position battle is crucial, including sixth-place Toronto hosting 10th-place Miami on Tuesday. Staying out of the NBA play-in tournament is the clear motivation here and the model predicts that home-court advantage pays dividends for the Raptors. It predicts that Toronto wins outright in 66% of simulations. Trade Heat vs. Raptors here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Lakers vs. Thunder: More than 221.5 combined points ($0.53 per share)

This might have been billed as a potential Western Conference Finals matchup a week ago, but the loss of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves until at least May obviously hinders LA's chances of making it that far. However, both teams need to keep their foot on the gas here, with Oklahoma City still trying to wrap up the top seed in the West and the Lakers hoping to remain in the top four. They combined for 229 points at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 9 and the model predicts that they'll do it again tonight. Trade Thunder vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

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