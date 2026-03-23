Monday's NBA schedule is packed with 10 games, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and one of our NBA experts targeted NBA picks from Pistons vs. Lakers, Bulls vs. Rockets and Jazz vs. Raptors for their best Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Pistons vs. Lakers: Detroit to win outright ($0.47 per share)



Bulls vs. Rockets: Amen Thompson 20+ points ($0.46 per share)

Jazz vs. Raptors: More than 231.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Pistons vs. Lakers: Detroit to win outright ($0.47 per share)

The Lakers are on a nine-game winning streak and have surged to third in the Western Conference standings, but the Pistons have been the cream of the crop in the East all year. Detroit will have homecourt advantage and will be the better rested team after two days off following a 115-101 win over Golden State on Friday. The Pistons scored a dominant 128-106 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 30 and also won 115-103 at Little Caesars Arena last season. The model predicts that Detroit wins in 63% of simulations. Trade Pistons vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bulls vs. Rockets: Amen Thompson 20+ points ($0.46 per share)

"Amen Thompson has scored at least 19 points in nine of his last 12 games. Helping his cause is that he averages 37 minutes per game for the season," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "Monday brings an excellent matchup against the Bulls, who play at the fourth-fastest pace and have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league. The last time he played them, he scored 23 points over 42 minutes. I don't see how the Bulls slow him down in this rematch. " Trade Bulls vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jazz vs. Raptors: More than 231.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

The Jazz are in the tank yet again and the Raptors are trying desperately to keep themselves out of the NBA play-in tournament, so there's a clear motivation advantage for Toronto here. However, Utah does have a tendency to dictate the tempo, as it plays at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA. The Jazz rank ninth in points per game (117.3) and last in points allowed per game (124.8), so even a normal night on their part has them cruising past this number. The model predicts 244 points on average and that they combine for 231 points or more in 67% of simulations. Trade Raptors vs. Jazz here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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