There are seven games in the NBA and all 30 MLB teams are in action on Wednesday, making it an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model makes picks for every game in both leagues and has honed in on options from Yankees vs. Athletics, Cavaliers vs. Hawks and Suns vs. Mavericks for its best Kalshi trades tonight. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Yankees vs. Athletics: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.49 per share)



Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Cleveland to win outright ($0.54 per share)

Suns vs. Mavericks: More than 230.5 points scored NO ($0.48 per share)

Yankees vs. Athletics: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.49 per share)

Will Warren sports a solid 2.70 ERA over two outings entering tonight's matchup, but he has surrendered two home runs and is the only Yankees starter to do so this season. Meanwhile, Luis Severino has walked eight batters in 8 1/3 innings over his first two starts and has a 6.48 ERA on the season. The Yankees will be extremely familiar after he spent nearly a decade with the club to start his career and the model predicts these two teams combine for 11 runs on average. Trade Athletics vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Cleveland to win outright ($0.54 per share)

This is a possible first-round playoff preview and both of these teams are incentivized late in the season, with Cleveland looking to chase down the Knicks for the No. 3 seed and Atlanta trying to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. However, the Cavaliers have ripped off three wins in a row and are 25-14 at home this season while the Hawks are just 22-17 on the road. The model predicts that Cleveland wins outright in 68% of simulations, making this an exceptional value. Trade Hawks vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Suns vs. Mavericks: More than 230.5 points scored NO ($0.48 per share)

The Mavericks are actively tanking in hopes of adding a compliment to franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg while the Suns can effectively lock in the No. 7 seed with a win. However, the final score is the more intriguing trade here because both squads have struggled to score of late. Phoenix has been at 111 points or fewer in three of the last four games and Dallas has failed to breach 103 in four of six. The model predicts 225 points on average and that they fail to reach 231 points in 60% of simulations. Trade Mavericks vs. Suns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

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