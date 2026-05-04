Between the start of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs and a loaded MLB schedule, Monday is the perfect time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. SportsLine's team of experts and proven computer model have combined to highlight the best Monday Kalshi trades, which include sports picks from Knicks vs. 76ers, Spurs vs. Timberwolves and Rays vs. Blue Jays. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.71 per share to beat the 76ers. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Knicks vs. 76ers: New York to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.50 per share)



Spurs vs. Timberwolves: More than 217.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)



Rays vs. Blue Jays: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.54 per share)



Knicks vs. 76ers: New York to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Both teams needed seven games to win their first-round series, but durability likely works in New York's favor with Philadelphia relying on oft-injured veterans like Joel Embiid and Paul George. The Knicks also absolutely obliterated Atlanta in their Game 7, winning 140-89 to allow for all five of their starters to play fewer than 29 minutes. The model predicts that New York wins by 10 on average and that it wins by 8 points or more in 58% of simulations. Trade 76ers vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: More than 217.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

San Antonio breezed past Portland in five games, with all four of its wins coming by double-digits. Meanwhile, Minnesota snuck past Denver in six games despite Anthony Edwards missing two games and shooting only 35.8% from the floor when he was in the lineup. Edwards has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 of this series, but Ayo Dosunmu has been sensational in his absence and Minnesota still has plenty of firepower. The model predicts that these two teams combine to score 223 points on average and that more than 217.5 points are scored in 58% of simulations. Trade Timberwolves vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"The Rays are playing some of the best baseball in the league (21-12) with a just completed sweep against the Giants and winning nine of their last 10. Pitching has been the star of the Rays run, and they've kept their last eight games under the total," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "Nick Martinez has a 1.70 ERA, which is the fifth-best in baseball. He comes off his best start of the season, a 1-0 victory at Cleveland, where he went seven innings, giving up only three hits. The Rays have won five of the six starts." Trade Blue Jays vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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