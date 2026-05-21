Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Knicks-Cavaliers, Diamondbacks-Rockies, NHL Thursday

Right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. There are several sports prediction markets available for play on Thursday. We've used the SportsLine Projection model and our team of experts to generate our Thursday best Kalshi trades, which include sports picks from Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Diamondbacks vs. Rockies and Hurricanes vs. Canadiens. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Mikal Bridges more than 14.5 points scored ($0.43 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Arizona first 5 innings ($0.57 per share)



Hurricanes vs. Canadiens: Montreal to win outright ($0.35 per share)



Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Mikal Bridges more than 14.5 points scored ($0.43 per share)

"OG Anunoby looked off in his return from injury, scoring just 13 points in Game 1. He played 34 minutes, but only went 2-for-9 from the field. With him struggling, Mikal Bridges stepped up to score 18 points. That marked the fifth time over the last six games that he has scored at least 17 points," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "During that span, he shot 47.4% from three. After Jalen Brunson carried the Knicks to a comeback win, look for the Cavaliers to throw more double teams his way. If that happens, we could see even more open looks for Bridges." Trade Cavaliers vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Arizona first 5 innings ($0.57 per share)

"Here come the Diamondbacks as they are taking advantage of a soft spot in their schedule. Eduardo Rodriguez has been dominant at home with a 1.65 ERA in four starts," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Ketel Marte is red hot atop that Snakes lineup and won Tuesday's game about by himself. The Rockies are using a potpourri of middling dudes you probably never heard of in a bullpen-type day on the mound." Trade Rockies vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens: Montreal to win outright ($0.35 per share)

Carolina swept their first two opponents while Montreal needed seven games to win each of the first two rounds. However, the Canadiens have beaten the Hurricanes four times in a row dating back to last spring and won all three of their matchups this season by multiple goals. The model predicts that Montreal wins outright in 50% of simulations, making this an exceptional value in Thursday's sports prediction markets. Trade Canadiens vs. Hurricanes here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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