Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Knicks-Cavaliers, Diamondbacks-Rockies on Saturday

Right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. There are plenty of intriguing sports prediction markets available on Saturday night, with action in the NBA, NHL and MLB. SportsLine's team of proven experts have revealed an NBA pick for Cavaliers vs. Knicks, along with MLB picks for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies and Rangers vs. Angels. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

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How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Mikal Bridges to score 15+ points ($0.46 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Arizona to win ($0.64 per share)



Rangers vs. Angels: Nathan Eovaldi 7+ strikeouts ($0.51 per share)



Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Mikal Bridges to score 15+ points ($0.46 per share)

"Mikal Bridges played 42 minutes in Game 1, then followed that up with 40 minutes in Game 2. The result was him scoring 18 and 19 points, respectively. After a slow start to the playoffs, he has scored at least 17 points in six of his last seven games," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "He was better on the road during the regular season, averaging 15.6 points and shooting 51.5% from the field. Even with this series shifting to Cleveland, Bridges is in a favorable position to score at least 14 points." Trade Knicks vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Arizona to win ($0.64 per share)

"Colorado pulled the upset in the desert on Friday night, which for Saturday's purposes makes me like this more," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "If the Rockies' Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 7.03 ERA) isn't the worst starting pitcher in the majors, I'm not sure who is. The Snakes obliterated him last Sunday in Denver. Arizona's Zac Gallen a couple of years ago was in the conversation as one of the best right-handers in the majors. He's not that guy lately at 2-4 with a 4.78 ERA, but he's still the Blair to Lorenzen's Natalie if we are talking "The Facts of Life" metaphors." Trade Rockies vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rangers vs. Angels: Nathan Eovaldi 7+ strikeouts ($0.51 per share)

"I love the matchup for Nathan Eovaldi tonight, against the perpetually strikeout prone Angels," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Eovaldi is over this line in 6/9 starts, and has looked dominant over his last three outings (22 innings, 12 hits, 1 run, 23 strikeouts). His swinging strike rate of 15.2% is the highest of career (by 2%), partially due to increased usage of his splitter. Against the Angels, he'll see 6-7 righties in the lineup, which plays into his better split (28% K%). And in general, the Angels have run a 26% K% against righties this season, with a very weak .672 OPS." Trade Angels vs. Rangers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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