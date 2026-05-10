The UFC 328 main card may be light in quantity but certainly not in quality, with two championship bouts, a top-five heavyweight fight and another matchup of top-10 competitors in their class in the five-fight UFC 328 main card on Saturday, providing elite matchups to take advantage of the current Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Khamzat Chimaev defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event after Joshua Van defends his flyweight belt against Tatsuro Taira on Paramount+. The UFC 328 main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, after four early preliminary fights starting at 5 p.m. ET and four prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 9. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

UFC 328 trading preview

Khamzat Chimaev isn't only fighting to defend his title, he's competing to preserve his undefeated record as the 32-year-old enters 15-0 professionally, including 9-0 in the UFC. Chimaev is a tough one to gameplan for because he can win in a variety of ways, with four UFC wins by submission, three by decision and two by KO/TKO. He defeated Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision to win the title at UFC 319 in August, and Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland twice in championship contests. Strickland, 35, looks to win his second middleweight title on Saturday. Despite being 30-7 as a professional, Strickland is 2-2 over his last four fights, with both losses coming in title fights against Du Plessis, and 5-4 over his last nine contests.

Before Chimaev vs. Strickland, Joshua Van aims to prove that his TKO victory over champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323, where Pantoja suffered an early injury, was no fluke. Saturday marks Van's first title defense, and it certainly won't be an easy one going against the 26-year-old Tatsuro Taira, who is 18-1 overall and 8-1 in the UFC. Van, 24, is 16-2 overall and 9-1 in the UFC.

For UFC trading, Chimaev is expected to retain, being priced at $0.80 per share to win, while Strickland is priced at $0.20 per share to pull off the massive upset for the middleweight title. However, for the flyweight belt, the market indicates a new champion's arrival: Taira is priced at $0.58 per share to win, compared to Van priced at $0.42 per share to win. Saturday also features a matchup of top-five-ranked heavyweights in the UFC, and for that contest, No. 2-ranked Alexander Volkov is priced at $0.56 per share to win, while fourth-ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta is priced at $0.44 per share to win. Trade UFC 328 at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

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