Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Thunder-Spurs, Pirates-Blue Jays, NHL on Friday

Right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. There are plenty of intriguing sports prediction markets available on Friday night, with action in the NBA, NHL and MLB. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed picks for Thunder vs. Spurs and Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, while one of SportsLine's experts has an MLB pick for Blue Jays vs. Pirates. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Spurs vs. Thunder: Oklahoma City to win ($0.46 per share)

Blue Jays vs. Pirates: Blue Jays to win ($0.60 per share)



Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: More than 6.5 goals scored ($0.46 per share)



Spurs vs. Thunder: Oklahoma City to win ($0.46 per share)

Oklahoma City dropped the series opener in double overtime, but the defending champions responded with a 122-113 win in Game 2 on Wednesday. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 30 points and dished out nine assists in a game that his team controlled for most of the evening. The Spurs are dealing with a pair of injuries, as De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (hip) are both questionable. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams (hamstring) is also questionable, but the Thunder are 45-10 without him this season. SportsLine's proven computer model has the Thunder winning in 57% of simulations to provide value at this price. Trade Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Blue Jays vs. Pirates: Blue Jays to win ($0.60 per share)

"The Jays are generally a different team in their home park, although they enter off back-to-back upset wins at Yankee Stadium," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.45 ERA) has been quite good for the most part. Bucs pitcher Bubba Chandler is a touted prospect but maybe not ready for the Show yet at 1-5 with a 5.14 ERA. Major control issues so far." Trade Pirates vs. Blue Jays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: More than 6.5 goals scored ($0.46 per share)

These teams combined for four goals in the third period of Game 1 on Wednesday, finishing with six total goals following a scoreless first period. Colorado leads all NHL teams this postseason with 3.9 goals per game, while Vegas is third with 3.69 goals per game. The Avalanche also led the league in goals per game (3.63) during the regular season, and they need to put their firepower on full display to level this series on Friday night. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 6.7 goals to provide value at this price. Trade Golden Knights vs. Avalanche here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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