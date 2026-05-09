Fight fans have two championship bouts on Saturday's UFC 328 card from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 9, creating high-intensity battles to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Saturday's main event is for the middleweight title when undefeated Khamzat Chimaev has his first championship defense, taking on former champion Sean Strickland on Paramount+. Before their contest, Joshua Van defends his flyweight title against Tatsuro Taira, also in his first championship defense. UFC 328 begins at 5 p.m. ET in New Jersey with four early preliminaries, followed by four prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET and the five-fight main card opening at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

UFC 328 trading preview

UFC 328 features two championship fights, something rarely seen on one card, making this one of the most exciting UFC events of the year. Both also feature first-time champions having their first title defenses, culminating with the 32-year-old Khamzat Chimaev defending the middleweight belt against Sean Strickland in the main event. Strickland, 35, was the middleweight champion in 2023, but he lost his first title defense and is 1-2 in championship bouts over his UFC career. The veteran fighter is 30-7 as a professional, though, and he looks to hand Chimaev his first loss. Chimaev is 15-0 (9-0 in the UFC) and defeated Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision for the title at UFC 319 in August.

While Chimaev vs. Strickland features two fighters in their 30s, the flyweight title features young up-and-comers with the 24-year-old champion Joshua Van taking on Tatsuro Taira (26). Van (16-2) defeated Alexandre Pantoja via TKO at UFC 323 in December after the former champion injured himself less than a minute into the contest. Tatsuro Taira also fought on that card, defeating Brandon Moreno by TKO to improve to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in the UFC.

For UFC trading, Chimaev is priced at $0.82 per share to win, while Strickland is priced at $0.19 per share to pull off the massive upset for the middleweight title. In the flyweight title bout, Van is priced at $0.41 per share to win, while the market favors the challenger with Taira priced at $0.61 per share to win. Saturday also features a matchup of top-five-ranked heavyweights in the UFC. For that contest, No. 2-ranked Alexander Volkov is priced at $0.62 per share to win, while fourth-ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta is priced at $0.40 per share to win. Trade UFC 328 at Kalshi with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive your $10 bonus after a $10 trade here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.