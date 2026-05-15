The NBA Playoffs continue with a doubleheader on Friday, providing an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's proven computer model has an NBA pick for Timberwolves vs. Spurs, while one of SportsLine's experts has locked in a pick for Pistons vs. Cavaliers. Additionally, MLB fans can get an MLB pick for Cubs vs. White Sox. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Cleveland to win outright ($0.61 per share)

White Sox vs. Cubs: White Sox to win outright ($0.44 per share)



Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Timberwolves to win outright ($0.34 per share)



Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Cleveland to win outright ($0.61 per share)

"Thought the Cavs had a better roster than the Pistons anyways and now they have a chance to finish at home. Ideally, James Harden calls in sick (Beard not a great track record in elimination games), but Cleveland has been dominant at home for months," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Detroit is terrible at 3-point shooting anyways and without Duncan Robinson even worse. He missed Game 5 and iffy for Game 6. I'm not sure it matters because while D-Rob can shoot, he's a massive defensive liability. Basically me. The Pistons need to get Giannis this offseason. Then they'd be fun." Trade Pistons vs. Cavaliers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

White Sox vs. Cubs: White Sox to win outright ($0.44 per share)

"Cubs starter Edward Cabrera has allowed at least three runs in six straight starts. Sean Burke was knocked for six runs vs. the Mariners last time out, but tossed 13.1 scoreless frames in the previous two," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The White Sox bullpen is a run better this month, and the hitting OPS is 70 points better. The Cubs rank fifth in MLB in scoring, but at 5.4 average a Wrigley inflates it. They've managed just three runs over their last four games, all losses. The White Sox have won three straight, scoring six runs in three of those victories." Trade Cubs vs. White Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Timberwolves to win outright ($0.34 per share)

Minnesota already tied this series at home once, as it picked up a 114-109 win in Game 4 on Sunday. The Timberwolves were trading at a nearly identical price heading into that game, but they got the job done behind a 36-point performance from star Anthony Edwards. San Antonio has a young core, so it will be difficult for the Spurs to close out the series on the road. SportsLine's model has Minnesota winning in 48% of simulations, so the $0.34 price per share provides clear value. Trade Spurs vs. Timberwolves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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