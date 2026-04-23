Between the 2026 NBA Playoffs, NFL Draft, and MLB on Thursday, you have numerous chances to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. Our best Thursday Kalshi trades include picks from the SportsLine Projection Model involving Mets vs. Twins and Raptors vs. Cavaliers, while NBA expert Larry Hartstein is targeting an NBA prop picks from Hawks vs. Knicks. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Mets vs. Twins: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.50 per share)



Hawks vs. Knicks: Josh Hart 8+ rebounds ($0.62 per share)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Toronto to win outright ($0.42 per share)

Mets vs. Twins: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.50 per share)

The Mets ended a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Twins on Wednesday and now the series is up for grabs on Thursday. Both offenses are struggling, but New York starter Christian Scott is making his first start since 2024 and the wind will be blowing out to right field on a nice night at Citi Field with game-time temperatures in the upper-60s. The model predicts that the two teams combine for 9.8 runs on average and that more than 7.5 runs are scored in 70% of simulations. Trade Twins vs. Mets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Hawks vs. Knicks: Josh Hart 8+ rebounds ($0.62 per share)

"As expected, Josh Hart's minutes have increased in the playoffs. He's averaging 36 minutes and 13.5 rebounds in two games vs. Atlanta. And he's plus-12 in the series. The Hawks don't have a big frontline, which enables Hart to crash the glass even more," Hartstein said. Trade Knicks vs. Hawks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Toronto to win outright ($0.42 per share)

Cleveland looked great with a couple of double-digit wins at home, but now the series shifts back to Toronto and the Raptors have one of the league's great fanbases. Toronto was pretty efficient offensively in the two losses, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 37.7% from the 3-point line. If they can cut down on their 40 turnovers and tighten up a little defensively, they've got a chance to use the home-court advantage and the model sees this as a great price. It predicts that Toronto wins in 55% of simulations. Trade Cavaliers vs. Raptors here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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