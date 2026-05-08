Right now with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users can claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets, which you can use for the NBA Playoffs or MLB regular season on Friday. The 76ers host the Knicks in the Eastern Conference before the Timberwolves face the Spurs in the Western Conference. One of SportsLine's experts has a pick for Knicks vs. 76ers, while SportsLine's model has a pick for the nightcap. Additionally, another expert has an MLB pick for Guardians vs. Twins. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

76ers vs. Knicks: Philadelphia to win ($0.54 per share)



Guardians vs. Twins: Cleveland to win ($0.58 per share)



Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Fewer than 215.5 points ($0.47 per share)

76ers vs. Knicks: Philadelphia to win ($0.54 per share)

"I don't see OG Anunoby playing Friday, and frankly New York should not let him with that hammy," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Bigger goals more important than one game with a 2-0 lead. OG has been the best Knick in the playoffs overall. I won't even mention the Sixers guy with the initials JE. Frankly, I don't think it matters about JE playing or not, the Sixers will get this one at home." Trade Knicks vs. 76ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Guardians vs. Twins: Cleveland to win ($0.58 per share)

"Parker Messick likes it under the lights, 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in five starts," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "Minnesota has had issues with southpaws, so Messick can keep that run going. Cleveland also faces a left-hander, but its team OPS is 100 points higher against them the last two weeks. Twins starter Connor Prielipp has allowed two runs in each of his three starts, each going only 4-5 innings. That's an issue for the Twins, whose bullpen ERA the last two weeks is 7.63." Trade Twins vs. Guardians here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Fewer than 215.5 points ($0.47 per share)

These teams have played two drastically different games so far in this series, combining for 206 points in Game 1 before combining for 228 points in Game 2. San Antonio ran away with that second game though, putting up huge numbers in the second half. Friday's game is expected to be much closer to Game 1, as Minnesota will get a lift from its crowd. SportsLine's model is predicting a close game with 211 total points. Trade Spurs vs. Timberwolves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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