The Eastern Conference finals start on Tuesday and there are also 15 games on the MLB schedule, making it the perfect opportunity to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have scoured the top sports prediction markets and locked in picks from Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Rays vs. Orioles and Diamondbacks vs. Giants for our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: New York to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Rays vs. Orioles: Tampa Bay to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.36 per share)



Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Arizona to win outright ($0.53 per share)



Knicks vs. Cavaliers: New York to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.53 per share)

"The Cavaliers face a quick turnaround off their second straight seven-game series. Rust could be an issue for the Knicks, but the rest definitely helped them heal up. OG Anunoby (hamstring) is practicing fully and is expected to play," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "New York has dominated its last seven playoff games, winning those by an average of 27.5 points, and the Game 1 atmosphere at MSG will be electric." Trade Cavaliers vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rays vs. Orioles: Tampa Bay to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.36 per share)

"The Rays beat the Orioles 16-6 on Monday, and it should be no surprise that the Orioles have the 29th-ranked pitching staff holding opponents to a 4.97 ERA. Kyle Bradish had a nice performance against the Yankees in the 7-0 win six days ago, where he lasted 6 innings, but they lost his previous three starts," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rays have won three of the last four starts by Griffin Jax, who has pitched over four innings in his last two starts. The part-time reliever didn't allow any runs in his last start against Toronto in five innings." Trade Orioles vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Arizona to win outright ($0.53 per share)

"Arizona's offense is rolling with 20 runs combined in the past two games, and the team has a chance to get over .500 tonight for the first time since May 1. Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.40 ERA) has looked much better this month with a 2.33 ERA in three outings. He also had good numbers vs. the Giants last year," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "San Francisco is the same mediocre, punchless team it always is. Starting shortstop Willy Adames left Monday's loss with a thumb issue and likely sits tonight. Outfielder and usual leadoff hitter Jung Hoo Lee will sit after leaving Monday with back troubles. Pitcher Landen Roupp has lost three in a row with a 5.93 ERA." Trade Giants vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.