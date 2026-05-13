On Wednesday at Kalshi, you can trade in the NBA, NHL and MLB and use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Our Wednesday Kalshi best trades were generated by the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts, and they include picks from Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Athletics vs. Cardinals and Avalanche vs. Wild. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.53 per share)



Athletics vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win outright ($0.44 per share)



Avalanche vs. Wild: Colorado to win by more than 1.5 goals NO ($0.56 per share)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.53 per share)

"The home team has won all four games of this series. The Pistons took care of business during the first two games in Detroit, winning both by 10 points," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "They have won five straight home games, and each victory came by at least seven points. The Cavaliers are 0-5 on the road in the playoffs, so I'll take the Pistons to cover this number with the series shifting back to Detroit." Trade Cavaliers vs. Pistons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Athletics vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win outright ($0.44 per share)

The Cardinals took Game 1 of this three-game series on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-4 after jumping on the Athletics with four runs in the first inning. They're now 24-17 on the season and sit second in the loaded NL Central despite overhauling their roster significantly this offseason. St. Louis is getting top-of-the-lineup production and the starting pitching has been consistently average or better. The model predicts the Cardinals win in 54% of simulations, making this an incredible value. Trade Cardinals vs. Athletics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Avalanche vs. Wild: Colorado to win by more than 1.5 goals NO ($0.56 per share)

The Avalanche were dominant all season and they have a chance to put the Wild away on Wednesday night and then rest up for the Western Conference finals. However, the model considers Minnesota a sneaky value in Game 5 and at least expects the Wild to keep it competitive with their division rivals. Minnesota did win in Colorado once during the regular season and the model predicts that the Wild lose by one goal or win in 69% of simulations. Trade Wild vs. Avalanche here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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