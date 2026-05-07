Right now with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users can claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets, which you can use on Thursday to bet the NBA playoffs and MLB. SportsLine's team of experts and proven computer model revealed prediction market picks for Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Lakers and Padres vs. Cardinals, which are all among our Thursday best Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: James Harden 5+ rebounds ($0.58 per share)



Thunder vs. Lakers: Chet Holmgren 9+ rebounds ($0.56 per share)



Padres vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win outright ($0.40 per share)



Pistons vs. Cavaliers: James Harden 5+ rebounds ($0.58 per share)

"I'm buying into James Harden's surge on the boards. After finishing the Raptors series with 24 rebounds over the final three games, Harden had 8 on 10 potentials in game 1 against the Pistons," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Guy Doug said. "Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for Cleveland since the middle of the Toronto series, and Harden noticeably has upped his willingness going from averaging seven potential rebounds over the first four playoff games to 11.8 over the last four. Look for Harden to continue to make waves on the glass in Game 2." Trade Cavaliers vs. Pistons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Thunder vs. Lakers: Chet Holmgren 9+ rebounds ($0.56 per share)

"In each of the past two games -- Game 1 vs. the Lakers and Game 4 at Phoenix -- Chet Holmgren grabbed 12 boards. I like him to continue that pace, or close to it, against the offensively-challenged Lakers," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Holmgren averaged 9.7 rebounds at home during the regular season, compared to 8.2 on the road. He is a total mismatch for LA, so he should see plenty of minutes before garbage time." Trade Lakers vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Padres vs. Cardinals: St. Louis to win outright ($0.40 per share)

The Padres and Cardinals are both second in their respective divisions but currently occupy NL wild card spots with San Diego at 22-14 and St. Louis at 21-15. Michael King has been mostly brilliant for San Diego since joining the team via trade in 2024, but he was roughed up a little in his last start against the White Sox. Meanwhile, Matthew Liberatore posted a win against the Dodgers in his last start and he's also posted a 2.57 ERA against the Padres in his career. The model predicts that the Cardinals win in 52% of simulations. Trade Cardinals vs. Padres here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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